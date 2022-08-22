Absentee ballot submittals now open for Georgia’s nationally watched elections

Here’s a list of other important dates to remember before Election Day, Nov. 8
FILE - A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press.((AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File))
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday, August 22, is the first day that registered Georgia voters may submit an absentee ballot application ahead of the state’s nationally watched gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections.

The application can be found on the Secretary of State’s absentee ballot request page. The deadline to submit the absentee ballot application is October 28. Once the application is successfully processed and the voter’s identity confirmed, the voter’s county registrar will send the absentee ballot to the voter by mail.

Here is a list of other key, important dates ahead of Election Day:

Sept. 20: Earliest day for registrar to mail an Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) absentee ballot and ranked choice ballot.

Oct. 10: Earliest day for registrar to mail a regular absentee ballot (non-UOCAVA) for the November general election.

Oct. 11: Last day to register and be eligible to vote in the November election and runoff.

Oct. 17: Early voting begins for the November election.

Oct. 22: Saturday voting can be held in all counties for the November election.

Oct. 23: Counties may opt for Sunday voting for the November election.

Oct. 29: Saturday voting can be held in all counties for the November election.

Oct. 30: Counties may opt for Sunday voting for the November election.

Nov. 7: Last day to register and be eligible to vote in the election runoff.

Nov. 8: Election Day.

