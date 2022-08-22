Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!

On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes said it is also holding an online contest where one lucky will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

The brand said fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it, and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. Entries will be accepted starting Sept. 1 and ending on Sept. 25.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes Greenville location is at 101 Verdae Boulevard in Suite 1300.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

