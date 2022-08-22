Deputies investigating after teen shot dead in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after a teen is dead following a shooting in Gaffney.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found one gunshot victim who was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional where they later passed away.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Tony Medrano. The coroner said Medrano was shot at the apartment complex while he was visiting a friend.

According to deputies, the victim was targeted by people in a vehicle who shot multiple rounds towards the victim. The individuals in the vehicle then fled from the scene before crashing off Vesta’s Road.

The vehicle was recovered and one juvenile, who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, was taken into custody.

Deputies say they are still looking for three other suspects who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

