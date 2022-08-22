Deputies looking to find missing Buncombe County man

Shannon Dale Creasman
Shannon Dale Creasman(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shannon Dale Creasman, a missing man from the Candler area.

Deputies said Creasman was last heard from on August 16 when he talked to his mother.

Deputies described Creasman as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He also has brown eyes.

According to deputies, Creasman frequently visits the Pisgah View Apartments and the Smokey Park Highway corridor. Deputies believe he is driving a Red 2003 Chevy Silverado truck.

Anyone with information about Creasman’s location is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip on the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app.

