Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. teen

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.

Deputies said 16-yera-old Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Sunday at a location on Scherer Drive.

Cantrell is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and blue eyes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 828-286-2911.

