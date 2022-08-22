Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. teen
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.
Deputies said 16-yera-old Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Sunday at a location on Scherer Drive.
Cantrell is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and blue eyes
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 828-286-2911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.