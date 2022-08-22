Deputies searching for suspect after shooting incident

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

Deputies say at around 3 p.m. the vehicle, pictured above, was involved in a shooting incident at an address on Glendale Road.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at a house, hitting it at least once, deputies say.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 or to leave an anonymous tip visit www.crimesc.com.

