Former USC QB Stephen Garcia expecting a baby girl

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia is expecting a baby girl.

In a video posted to Twitter, Garcia announced the arrival of their new baby by throwing a football. The ball burst open after hitting the ground and pink smoke was flowing out of the shattered ball.

Garcia was surrounded by friends and family while announcing the new baby.

He played with South Carolina from 2008 to 2011. Garcia ranks third in Gamecocks history in passing yards with 7,597 career passing yards.

