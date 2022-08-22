New technology coming to Greenville County courtrooms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Monday that they have begun testing new technology in courtrooms in Greenville County.

Officials said the Technology Enhanced Courtroom (TEC) Project - which includes outfitting courtrooms with reliable internet, video conferencing, screen sharing, live streaming and digital evidence presentation - is coming to circuit and family court proceedings.

The courts say the TEC Project equipment allows people at remote locations to participate in proceedings with “equal ease and effectiveness.”

“This proven technology will modernize and improve the courtroom experience, helping attorneys as they advocate on behalf of their clients,” said Chief Justice Beatty. “Having the technology to allow certain individuals to participate from remote locations when necessary will prevent physical distance from delaying court proceedings. With these enhancements, South Carolina courts will use technology in the way that the public has come to expect today.”

