New texting program for convenient access to DSS services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced a partnership with the United Way Association of South Carolina to launch a new texting feature that connects families and individuals to DSS resources through mobile devices.

SCDSS said to access United Way’s 211 service, the mobile device user needs to text “DSS” to 211211 and a menu of options will appear. Information on services including foster care, kinship care, adoption, child care, child support, adult advocacy, SNAP/TANF, and reporting suspected abuse and neglect will appear. The app will then respond with a list of resources within seconds.

Click here for a brief demonstration of the texting program.

“We are so happy to join with the United Way Association of South Carolina to be able to offer this convenient option to the clients we serve or for members of the public seeking information on DSS offerings,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Now, more than ever, we rely on our phones for fast, accurate information. This new service puts a highly convenient tool in the hands of users. No longer do they potentially have to spend a significant amount of time looking for a specific phone number for assistance that best fits their needs. Now, all you have to remember is to text ‘DSS’ to 211211.”

For more information about 211 services, click here.

