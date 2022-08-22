Officers investigating reported gunshots fired on Saturday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that gunshots were fired near College Street on Saturday night.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots just before midnight on August 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots and caught a van leaving the area.

Thankfully, officers said no one was injured, and no property damage was reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

