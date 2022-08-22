Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown

A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour...
A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.

The lockdown was advised by Orangeburg County authorities.

No vehicles were allowed on or off campus during the lockdown and students were advised to stay in their dorms.

The lockdown was lifted around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

No details on the reported shooting have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

95-year-old crossing guard comes out of retirement
95-year-old crossing guard comes out of retirement
Skim milk
Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says
Mindful Monday: How financial stress can weigh on you
Mindful Monday: How financial stress can weigh on you
America's national parks are warming and drying up faster than the rest of the country, says a...
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
Back to school
PHOTOS: Students in Upstate, WNC, GA return to school