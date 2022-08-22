Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend.

Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Marion Gabriel Carnes of Laurens, South Carolina, was caught on N. Green River Road in Gaffney. They added that he will be taken back to Rutherford County once he is served his warrants for Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Marion Gabriel Carnes (Cherokee County Detention Center)

The second chase also happened on August 20, when deputies tried to stop another motorcyclist near US 221. This pursuit went into South Carolina but was eventually called off. Deputies later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Alexus Lashay Tucker from Honea Path, South Carolina. She is currently wanted for Felony Flee to Elude Arrest.

The final chase happened on August 21 and began when deputies tried to stop a speeding vehicle near US 221. Deputies pursued the car until it eventually crashed into a bank while trying to turn onto Chase High Road. Everyone in the car was taken to the hospital, and the driver, Kaitlyn Nichole Garner of Spindale, was charged with Felony Flee to Elude Arrest. She was booked into the Rutherford County detention center on a $5,000 Unsecured bond.

