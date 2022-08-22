Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running.

Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.

The four-week competition consists of three rounds. The first round will run from Aug. 8 through Aug. 22, round two will run from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29. and the last round will run from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6.

Here’s a list of 2022 Top Adventure Town nominees that are in our area:

Large Adventure Towns

Asheville, NC

Medium Adventure Towns

Greenville, SC

Spartanburg, SC

Small Adventure Towns

Travelers Rest, SC

Black Mountain, NC

Brevard, NC

Franklin, NC

Hendersonville, NC

Waynesville, NC

Tiny Adventure Towns

Bryson City, NC

Sylva, NC

Old Fort, NC

Cherokee, NC

Click here to cast your vote.

