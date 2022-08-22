Suspect at large after robbing woman at knifepoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a woman while holding a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

Officers said the victim was walking near Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue around 1 a.m. when she was robbed. She was not injured, but the suspect got away with cash.

He is described as a man with a beard, wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. He was last seen heading toward Depot Street in a 2020 Ford Ranger with NC tag HKT3874.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police Department.

