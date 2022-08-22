Suspect at large after robbing woman at knifepoint in Asheville

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a woman while holding a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

Officers said the victim was walking near Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue around 1 a.m. when she was robbed. She was not injured, but the suspect got away with cash.

He is described as a man with a beard, wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. He was last seen heading toward Depot Street in a 2020 Ford Ranger with NC tag HKT3874.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Puppy scam in Union County
Upstate deputies warn about puppy scam targeting residents
Marion Gabriel Carnes (Left) and Kaitlyn Nichole Garner (Right)
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
Deputies respond to deadly shooting at Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney.
Two charged after shooting that killed Upstate teenager
Teen killed in Cherokee County shooting
Two arrested, more wanted after teen's shooting death