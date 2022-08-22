Upstate deputies warn about puppy scam targeting residents

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the sale of puppies.

Deputies shared information about the scammer’s profile via Facebook on Monday.

Deputies encouraged people to not send the person money or share the post. They also advised people to try and meet in a safe location when exchanging money.

According to deputies, they are still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.