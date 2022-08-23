Asheville officers investigating after two men attacked and robbed overnight

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after two men were reportedly attacked and robbed downtown early on Tuesday morning.

Officers said they first responded to an area near College Street and Valley Street just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the injured victim in a nearby parking lot. He told officers he was standing on the sidewalk when two white men pulled up in a car and began attacking him with baseball bats and metal polls. The victim said the men stole his backpack and left the scene in a burgundy car.

Shortly after this first incident, officers responded to an area of Haywood Road just 2 miles away for another armed robbery. The victim there told officers he was riding his bike home when at least two people got out of their car, shoved him off his bike, and began hitting him with a metal object. He added that the men stole his bike, wallet and backpack. Thankfully, officers later found his bicycle nearby.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

