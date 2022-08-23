Congressman Jeff Duncan hosts 11th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Jeff Duncan held his annual Faith and Freedom BBQ at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.
The event is billed as the largest gathering of Republicans in South Carolina. This year the event was headlined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with other speakers including Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster.
FOX Carolina had a chance to speak with Rep. Duncan and Pompeo on a variety of issues such as abortion, inflation, and the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
