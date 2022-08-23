Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south.

Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m.

It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no major injuries were reported following the collision.

According to troopers, this crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Debate over development
“Woven” West Greenville project moves forward in tight city council vote
Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Rep. Duncan on inflation
Debate over development
Controversial development debated at city council meeting
Protest at Laurens County Detention Center
Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man