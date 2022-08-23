Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south.

Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m.

It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no major injuries were reported following the collision.

According to troopers, this crash is still under investigation.

