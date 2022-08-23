Critical Race Theory Controversy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Critical race theory sparks controversy in Pickens County.

Monday, parents on both sides of the issue had a lot to say.

This comes after a Daniel High School parent said the book “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You” was assigned reading for her son’s 10th grade English class.

The District said the teacher gave the class an assignment that focused on different perspectives.

They asked students to picket a topic and read a book from one of the options in the class.

The District said “Stamped” was never assigned reading but rather a book the student chose.

Upset parents say the book manipulates students’ thinking, but those in favor say that’s not the case.

The book is now under review by a panel.

