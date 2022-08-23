Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

Aug. 23, 2022
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.

Deputies are investigating how narcotics were brought into the detention center.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

