Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning.

Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home.

We are working to learn what the warrant was for.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene now.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.