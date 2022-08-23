Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning.

Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home.

We are working to learn what the warrant was for.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene now.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coroner investigating death at detention center.
Coroner releases cause of death for 2 inmates in Greenville Co.
A puppy rescued from a dumpster in the Upstate will soon be available for adoption from the...
Foster home needed for puppy rescued from Upstate dumpster
Middle-income housing describes homes, generally for households with yearly incomes between...
Impact Housing Group to create 215 new jobs in Oconee County, governor says
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
New tech coming to courtrooms
New technology coming to select courtrooms in SC