Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer died in Greenville County on Monday according to officials.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 49-year-old Scott Foster, who opened Rockstar Cheer in 2007. The gym now has locations in multiple states.

Office manager Dena Wade said Foster passed away on Monday. Wade asked for privacy for the family and gym during this difficult time. She said arrangements have not yet been made.

According to the coroner, Foster was found dead in a vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park. The coroner said his manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

The case is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

