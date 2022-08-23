Greenville restaurant week during uncertain times

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been spotlighting local restaurants since Greenville Restaurant Week started.

We’re checking in to see how these businesses have recovered after the pandemic and how they’re staying afloat during inflation, facing a looming recession.

Iron Hill Brewery now has a full bar on a Monday, but front of house manager Leah Frantz remembers when the tables were empty.

“We’re finally getting back into being nice and busy. We’re fully-staffed, which is amazing,” Frantz said.

Frantz says in 2020, there were weeks of taking to-go orders only. Slowly, but surely, local restaurants are recovering. However, inflation has affected costs.

Kristin Raines is the assistant general manager of The Melting Pot, in Greenville. There, they give customers interactive dining through fondue dishes.

“We shut down in March. And we opened back up in May,” Raines said, “So, that was about a total of seven weeks.”

Raines says their prices have had a lateral increase, rather than a jump. They took the downtime to make renovations.

“With the recession, everything is a little more expensive. Products are more expensive, gas,” said Raines.

Frantz says the brewery compensates as best as they can.

“Unfortunately, prices all over have gone up, but we try to keep our quality as fresh and local and as delicious as possible, so that it’s worth it,” said Frantz.

Both managers agree that Greenville’s restaurant week is helping through exposure.

“We get a lot of people that come in here who have lived in Greenville for 10/15 years and didn’t know what The Melting Pot was,” Raines said.

And it’s also bringing guests to their doors. Whether it’s the fondue experience or what’s on tap; Frantz hopes restaurant week is a start to a great relationship with new customers.

“It’s definitely brought in people throughout this week,” Frantz said, “We were really busy this weekend. And a lot of people wanted to try us out, which is awesome. And that’s the goal.”

