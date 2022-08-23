Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall.

Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Last year’s inaugural festival was a success, and many were excited to make it a yearly tradition, according to officials.

“Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said David Merhib, President / CEO Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great 2 days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support!”

The festival is described as a family-oriented event featuring items from local artisans, food and drink from Upstate, interactive children’s activities and live music in the park.

This year, the festival will be held in downtown Greer and feature over 100 local vendors, according to officials. The event will also have double the number of food vendors this year. Officials said the food court will include options such as smoked southern BBQ, gourmet mac and cheese, vegan chili, indulgent desserts and craft beers for those 21 and older.

The Kids Creation Station will happen on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and offer free arts and crafts.

This year’s music lineup includes the following artists, according to officials.

Dustbowl Revival (Los Angeles, CA) - Friday Headliner

Dirty Grass Soul (Shelby, NC) - Saturday Headliner

Reedy River String Band (Greenville, SC)

Eric Weiler Group (Greenville, SC)

Big Tez Sherard & Friends (Greenville, SC)

For more information on this year’s festival, you can visit www.greerartsandeats.com.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.