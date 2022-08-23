Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July.

Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.

“God has the last say, so if Mikey did something wrong they should have did like his parents say, take him to get help not to sit there and take this boy life,” said a friend of the family said at the protest.

Last week, Evans’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds confirmed the lawsuit and said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was asked to investigate the situation last year.

