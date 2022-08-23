Henderson County Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat

Officials evacuated the Henderson County courthouse after a bomb threat on Tuesday.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that the County Courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat.

Deputies said the Henderson County 911 center received the threat at around 2:30 p.m.

According to deputies, officers evacuated the courthouse and are currently searching the building.

Grove Street is currently closed, and access to the courthouse and law enforcement center is restricted.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Justin Dougherty breaks down Henderson County courthouse bomb threat
Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County
Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County
Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation