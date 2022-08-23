Henderson County Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that the County Courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat.

Deputies said the Henderson County 911 center received the threat at around 2:30 p.m.

According to deputies, officers evacuated the courthouse and are currently searching the building.

Grove Street is currently closed, and access to the courthouse and law enforcement center is restricted.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

