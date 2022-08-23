Impact Housing Group to create 215 new jobs in Oconee County, governor says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Impact Housing Group, a manufacturer of modular design housing, announced plans to establish operations and create 215 new jobs in Oconee County.

The new facility will be located on Oconee Business Parkway at the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster.

The company said Impact Housing Group is a fully integrated, modular housing company that provides solutions for more affordable homes that are assembled off-site in a controlled environment.

“As more and more communities are challenged by the lack of essential housing, our new manufacturing facility in Westminster, S.C. will provide quality-engineered, modern, modular housing solutions at a more affordable price,” said Impact Housing Group President and CEO Cecil Philllips. “Our homes will positively impact the quality of life and economic growth of people and their communities for a long time to come.”

Operations are expected to be online by August of 2023.

