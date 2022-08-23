Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County

Anthony James Wolfe, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of armed robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.(Solicitor's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Aug. 23, 2022
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion.

Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.

“More than just belongings are taken when a person’s home is invaded at gunpoint; their peace of mind is stolen as well,” said Solicitor David Stumbo.

Wolfe pleaded guilty on Monday to armed robbery, burglary and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Anderson pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident in April 2021.

