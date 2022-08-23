New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new store in downtown Greenville is promising to shake up your idea of a typical milkshake. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opens Tuesday!

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar said it will bring a variety of crazy fun deserts as downtown Greenville’s “ultimate desert destination”.

The new store is located at 942 South Main Street, right across from Fluor Field’s entrance.

“What a great city to be in,” said Crazy Mason Co-Founders Bo and Sherri Steele. “[Greenville] is a beautiful city, and a local couple that fell in love with The Crazy Mason at the beach, wanted to bring the craziness back to their hometown.”

The grand opening will be Tuesday, Aug. 23 starting at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Regular business hours are 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

