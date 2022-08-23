New technology coming to select courtrooms in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New technology is coming to select courtrooms across the state of South Carolina and Greenville County is one of them.

The new technology is set to create more reliable access for hearings in the courtroom and remotely.

Greenville County is one of five counties that will test the new technology in circuit and family court hearings.

The new technology will give courtrooms reliable internet, built-in video conferencing, screen sharing and live streaming.

Updating the tech hearings also helps prevent court hearing delays as well.

Greenville County played a huge role in helping the supreme court figure out where improvements were needed like closed captioning, foreign language and sign language interpretation, plus tech support.

Eventually, the equipment will be used for all types of cases including criminal trials and hearings.

