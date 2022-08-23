Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according to troopers.

FOX Carolina is working to learn the status of the pedestrian.

Troopers said this area is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: SWAT responding to person barricaded in camper in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.