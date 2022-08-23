Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says

Pedestrian hit generic image
Pedestrian hit generic image(WALB/ Gray TV)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according to troopers.

FOX Carolina is working to learn the status of the pedestrian.

Troopers said this area is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: SWAT responding to person barricaded in camper in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Made in the Carolinas: Local starts hand stamping business
Made in the Carolinas: Local starts hand stamping business
The Anderson County coroner is on scene after deputies say a man set a home on fire amid a SWAT...
LIVE: Coroner responding after man sets fire during SWAT standoff
Police negotiating with barricaded person after Ocean Blvd. hotel standoff
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
Coroner investigating death at detention center.
Coroner releases cause of death for 2 inmates in Greenville Co.