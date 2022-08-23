Police trying to find man who exposed himself to victims at NC Walmart

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is working to identify a man they say exposed himself to multiple victims at a Walmart store.

The incidents occurred at the Walmart on Plaza Drive. Officers said they’ve received reports of two incidents of indecent exposure.

Police said the man is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s. They released photos of the suspect’s vehicle, which has an Ohio license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department.

