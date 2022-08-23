Police trying to find man who exposed himself to victims at NC Walmart

The Forest City Police Department requests community help to identify a suspect in connection...
The Forest City Police Department requests community help to identify a suspect in connection with indecent exposure incidents that occurred at Walmart.(Forest City PD)
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is working to identify a man they say exposed himself to multiple victims at a Walmart store.

The incidents occurred at the Walmart on Plaza Drive. Officers said they’ve received reports of two incidents of indecent exposure.

Police said the man is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s. They released photos of the suspect’s vehicle, which has an Ohio license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department.

