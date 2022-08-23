SC Education lottery teams up with Clemson & Carolina on scratch-offs

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that they are collaborating with Clemson and Carolina to release new scratch-off tickets highlighting the Palmetto State rivalry.

Lottery officials Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot tickets go on sale today. They added that these $5 scratch-offs could be worth as much as $200,000. Fans can also enter their tickets in the Lottery’s Rival Play Second-Chance Promotion for a chance to win up to $15,000 in cash or a season ticket package.

According to officials, over two million tickets will be printed for this promotion and are estimated to raise over $4 million for education.

Since the lottery began 20 years ago, ticket sales have created more than 350,000 lottery-funded scholarships and grants for Clemson and South Carolina University. In total, $7.2 billion in lottery funds has gone to education in South Carolina.

To learn more about this promotion and the South Carolina Education Lottery, you can visit sceducationlottery.com.

