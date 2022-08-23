Suspect wanted following multiple incidents in Oconee County

Kenneth Goss
Kenneth Goss(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect facing multiple charges for property crimes.

Deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Kenneth Charles Goss, is wanted on charges from four separate incidences.

The first incident happened in late July on Denny Drive near Westminster. According to deputies, Goss allegedly broke into a building in the area and still items, including two bicycles.

During a separate incident shortly after the first one, Goss supposedly broke into a Jeep Wrangler on Chauga Road in Westminster and stole cash, a cell phone and a wallet.

The third incident happened sometime between August 7th and August 9th. According to deputies, Goss broke into a Ford F-150 pickup near Water Oak Drive to steal tools and compact discs. The final incident happened last Tuesday when Goss supposedly broke into the same home on Water Oak Drive and stole two shotguns, tools, electronics and medicine.

According to deputies, Goss is facing the following charges for these incidents.

  • Two counts of Grand Larceny
  • Two counts of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle
  • Two counts of Petit Larceny
  • First Degree Burglary
  • Second Degree Burglary

Anyone with information about Goss’ location is asked to call 911 immediately. People can also leave a tip anonymously with Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.

