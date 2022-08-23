Swamp Rabbits announce NHL, AHL affiliates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced new affiliation agreements on Tuesday.

The Swamp Rabbits will be affiliated with the Los Angeles Kings and the Ontario Reign.

The Kings are part of the National Hockey League and the Reign are part of the American Hockey League. The Swamp Rabbits are the first Kings ECHL affiliate since 2019.

Head coach Andrew Lord has led the Swamp Rabbits to a combined 71-48-25 record over the last two seasons.

