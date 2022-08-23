Swamp Rabbits announce NHL, AHL affiliates

Greenville Swamp Rabbits announce new affiliations with Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign.
Greenville Swamp Rabbits announce new affiliations with Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced new affiliation agreements on Tuesday.

The Swamp Rabbits will be affiliated with the Los Angeles Kings and the Ontario Reign.

The Kings are part of the National Hockey League and the Reign are part of the American Hockey League. The Swamp Rabbits are the first Kings ECHL affiliate since 2019.

Head coach Andrew Lord has led the Swamp Rabbits to a combined 71-48-25 record over the last two seasons.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback as regular season nears
South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia, foreground, throws a pass to South Carolina tight...
Former USC QB Stephen Garcia expecting a baby girl
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) passes under pressure from New England Patriots...
Panthers rookie QB Corral suffers torn ligament in left foot
Dorman's football team takes the field against Greenville on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Dorman begins Dustin Curtis era with 53-28 win over Greenville