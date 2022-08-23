LIVE: Coroner responding after man sets fire during SWAT standoff

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said a man entered a camper and started a fire.

Firefighters, EMS and SWAT were all called to the scene. Deputies said the man barricaded himself in the camper with a weapon but there was no threat to the public.

Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies said it is believed the man took his own life. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

