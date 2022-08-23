VIDEO: More than 40 dogs seized from Upstate home

More than 40 dogs seized from Laurens County home
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday.

Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said more than 40 dogs were removed from the property, but additional details would not be released until Wednesday.

