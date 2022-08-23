WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store

Deputies are searching for this break-in suspect. Do you recognize them
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel.

Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the situation is asked to call Detective Riddle with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-356-2915.

