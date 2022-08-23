WATCH: Suspect driving stolen forklift leads Simpsonville officers on chase

The Simpsonville Police Department said a suspect was arrested after running from a traffic stop on a stolen forklift.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a drunk driver operating a stolen forklift led officers on a slow chase through Simpsonville on Saturday night.

Officers said they initially responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Grandview Drive after the suspect allegedly drove off with a forklift parked at the store.

Soon after, officers found the suspect driving the forklift on Fairview Road and attempted to pull him over. However, they said he refused to stop.

One officer then sped ahead, parked his car and began running beside the forklift, telling the suspect to stop. Eventually, another officer forced the suspect to stop by driving ahead of the forklift, and parking his vehicle in its way.

According to officers, the suspect was placed in handcuffs, and it became apparent that he was very intoxicated. He explained to officers that he had only borrowed the forklift because the keys were left in the ignition, according to the incident report.

The suspect, Devon Christopher Pawlus, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, public intoxication and strong-arm robbery. He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Devon Pawlus is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen forklift.
Devon Pawlus is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen forklift.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News
Henderson County Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Justin Dougherty breaks down Henderson County courthouse bomb threat
Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County
Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County
Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation