“Woven” West Greenville project moves forward in tight city council vote

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a packed house Monday night for Greenville City Council, almost standing room only. The main focus- a new mixed-use development in West Greenville.

It’s called Woven. More than 25 people spoke to the council to give their opinion ahead of the vote. It was business versus residents, the need for more but the fear of too much more.

Just like the crowd, the council was split and many people left dissatisfied with the outcome.

I was almost an hour worth of public comment, more than 30 minutes of council discussion

a 10 minute break, and finally a decision.

“It’s becoming a different place,” said Inez Morris about West Greenville. Morris is the West Greenville Neighborhood Association Community Liaison.

She’s lived in the majority Black West Greenville neighborhood since 2012, she says since then a lot has changed

“We do have a number of residents who’ve lived here all their lives and they’re slowly being pushed out,” said Morris.

She’s worried that the trend will continue gentrification.

“I really believe that Woven will be the stepping stone to other projects,” she said.

Woven is a 252-unit apartment and commercial space proposal. It’s set for the heart of the Village art district along Pendleton Street between Saco and Traction streets.

Past city studies found there’s a need for new development in West Greenville. At the meeting more than ten artists or business owners spoke in favor of woven because of the foot traffic and affordable studio space developers promised to bring. However residents worried about the scale of the project.

“Housing close to one another, or apartments sitting right on top of each other” said Morris.

The city planning commission also worried about the size. They recommended the city council deny the request because it violates the development standards set in the Greenville 2040 plan and the design needs work. But, despite that, after a long debate. debate, in a 4-3 vote, woven moved forward.

Council members Gibson Flemming and Dowe voted against moving forward while DeWorken, Brassington, Stall and Mayor Knox voted to move it forward.

Woven moves forward with recommended changes including eliminating the 5th floor, reserving more units for affordable housing, changes in the architectural design and other changes requested by planning and development. The proposal will come back to council for a second reading before it’s final.

