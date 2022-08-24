3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson County, DHEC says

Skunk
Skunk(Gray)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a skunk found in Starr has tested positive for rabies.

DHEC said the skunk was found near Fred Dean Road and Luke Bouknight Road on Aug. 22. The skunk was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, according to DHEC. No people are known to have been exposed at this time.

If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: 2 charged with animal torture after 42 dogs seized from Upstate home

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnathon Micah Maney
DA: Man sentenced for child sex abuse after school informs officials
Critical Race Theory Sparks Controversy in Pickens Co.
Pickens County School officials address Critical Race Theory controversy
Promotional banner for Disney's 'Blue's Big Play'
‘Bluey’ to bring first live stage show to Greenville
Deputies said 42 dogs were seized from a home in Enoree, SC
VIDEO: 2 charged with animal torture after 42 dogs seized from Upstate home