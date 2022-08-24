3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson County, DHEC says

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a skunk found in Starr has tested positive for rabies.

DHEC said the skunk was found near Fred Dean Road and Luke Bouknight Road on Aug. 22. The skunk was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, according to DHEC. No people are known to have been exposed at this time.

If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.

