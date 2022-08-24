Check your tickets: $200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, Tuesday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket work $200,000. The ticket was sold in the Upstate.

The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road in Greenville.

Here are the winning numbers: 6 - 16 - 18 - 25 - 34 Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from Aug. 23 to claim their prize.

