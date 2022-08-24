Children’s toy supplier to create new jobs in Laurens County

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to Laurens County and create 80 new jobs.

Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers, according to the governor’s office.

The new headquarters will be located at 135 Owings Park Boulevard in Gray Court and will cost $16 million.

Anyone interested in joining the Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC team should visit here.

“We’re glad to call Laurens County our home. The new warehouse will provide multiple growth opportunities for us and the great workforce of this area,” said Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC CEO and Partner Melvin Wells.

