Darius Rucker visits downtown Greenville for tourism project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beloved singer-songwriter and South Carolina native Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism confirms Rucker was in Greenville to shoot a video as part of their agreement with him.

Rucker was named the official tourism ambassador for South Carolina in 2020. Since then, he has continued to serve in the role and partnered with Discover South Carolina for marketing content.

Rucker has appeared on the cover of vacation guides published for the state over the last three years.

The department did not release details about the current project featuring Rucker.

