Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw a burgundy Ford F-150 pickup drive away from the scene.

Shortly after, deputies spotted a similar truck driving along Powell Mill Road. Deputies tried to stop the truck, but the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

According to deputies, they tracked the person to a house on Andre Lane but couldn’t find anyone there.

Thankfully, nobody was hit by any gunshots. However, deputies did find three bullet holes on the outside of the house that was shot at.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

