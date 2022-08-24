Gov. McMaster says Pres. Biden ‘destroying the fabric’ of U.S.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement on Wednesday, blasting the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive some student debt for many Americans.

President Biden announced $10,000 in student debt cancellation for borrowers who fall within certain income brackets. Pell Grant recipients can receive up to $20,000.

The White House estimates it will erase federal student debt for approximately 20 million people.

McMaster issued the following statement:

“Thread by thread, President Biden and the liberal Democrats are destroying the fabric of this great nation. A fabric that has held this great nation together for almost two hundred and fifty years.

“The American Dream of prosperity and happiness - achieved through hard work, self-reliance, and playing by the rules - is being threatened by the liberal left’s ‘something-for-nothing’ entitlement culture of handouts, bailouts, and cop outs.”

