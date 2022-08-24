Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans.

The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The district said families that are eligible for free meals must apply to receive them. If you received a letter from the school saying that your children were directly certified for free meals because of your participation in other assistance programs, you do not need to submit an application.

For more information regarding free and reduced meal applications, contact the Greenville County Schools food and nutrition services office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.