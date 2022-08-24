Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee

lunch school cafeteria generic
lunch school cafeteria generic(WILX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans.

The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The district said families that are eligible for free meals must apply to receive them. If you received a letter from the school saying that your children were directly certified for free meals because of your participation in other assistance programs, you do not need to submit an application.

For more information regarding free and reduced meal applications, contact the Greenville County Schools food and nutrition services office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Promotional banner for Disney's 'Blue's Big Play'
‘Bluey’ to bring first live stage show to Greenville
Deputies said 42 dogs were seized from a home in Enoree, SC
VIDEO: 2 charged with animal torture after 42 dogs seized from Upstate home
William Burton Jr.
Pelzer man accused of ‘multitude of crimes involving kids’
Search underway in Greer for animal cruelty case.
LIVE: Officials searching home of owner accused of animal cruelty in Greer