Greenville schools buy acre of land for $1 dollar, and other board meeting updates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School Board is giving the green light to purchase new land for future additions at one elementary school. The cost of the purchase is what turned some heads-but not in the way you might think.

$1 that is how much the board agreed to pay for about 1 acre of land next to Stone Academy. The seller was the city of Greenville.

The city currently owns the land, it’s a part of Croft Park. the park is right next to Stone Academy, it looks just like the schools playground. Then down from that across from the school’s main parking lot is a small field, that’s the land the school district bought.

The district was able to get this acre from the city--- they say to use for any future expansion of Stone Academy. to say it’s a good deal, is an understatement, Fox Carolina looked up the cost of some other land lots for sale in that neighborhood. According to Rocket Homes, the cost for just under 1 acre is selling for more than $250,000. The closer you get into downtown, lots can cost millions. It was a decision the board approved fairly quick and easy.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of us purchasing a piece of property for $1 and especially in a land-locked area where property is at prime price,” said Lynda Leventis-Wells, school board area 22 representative.

They only purchased the field, nothing will happen to the park itself, it’ll still be open for neighborhood use. The district says there are no plans for expansion already in place for Stone Academy, this is just a proactive step as the population continues to grow.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The board also approved expanding COVID leave through this school year for staff. The funding of $3.8 million for the extension comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund or ESSER funds which must be spent by 2024. The extension allows staff to get paid for 80 hours instead of 40, so two weeks of COVID sick pay. If they don’t use all the money at the end of the school year it can be reallocated to something else. They said since the start of school this year, 130 staff have been out with COVID.

They also waived the reduced lunch fee. If you don’t qualify for free or reduced lunch, you still have to pay, this only applies to students who were paying a reduced lunch price.

