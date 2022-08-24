Hurricane Andrew: 30 Years Ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday marks 30 years since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in southern Florida. One of only four hurricanes in recorded history to make landfall in the United States at Category 5 strength, it was the costliest hurricane on record until being surpassed by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. While south Florida took the hardest hit from the storm, it left a trail of destruction from the Bahamas to Louisiana, and became one of the quintessential natural disasters in the history of the United States.

Andrew began as a tropical depression late on August 16, 1992, two days after rolling off the west coast of Africa as a tropical wave. The system intensified further that night, became a tropical storm on the morning of August 17, and was officially given the name ‘Andrew.’

Over the next three to four days, Andrew encountered a tremendous amount of wind shear in the central Atlantic, and weakened significantly. Little more than a weak circulation remained at the surface on August 19 when a Hurricane Hunter flight surveyed the storm. A developing high pressure system over the southeastern United States would ultimately come to Andrew’s rescue, steering the storm west and providing a more favorable environment for strengthening as wind shear dropped.

Rapid strengthening elevated Andrew to hurricane status early on August 22, and explosive intensification continued throughout that day, all while the storm accelerated westward toward the Bahamas. By the next day, August 23, Andrew had reached Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds at 175 mph. Winds dropped slightly as the storm crossed the Bahamas, but the storm maintained high-end Category 4 strength into the evening of August 23, with sustained winds at 150 mph as it began its final approach to southern Florida.

Encountering the warm waters of the Gulf Stream during the early morning hours of August 24, Andrew intensified again. Sustained winds increased to 165 mph and at 4:40 AM EDT, Andrew made landfall on Elliott Key in south Florida as a Category 5 hurricane. Roughly 25 minutes later, it made a second landfall on Florida’s mainland just northeast of Homestead.

It took just four hours for Andrew to track west across Florida and emerge over the Gulf of Mexico. In that time, it would claim the lives of 15 people with indirect effects later claiming 29 more. Overall damage in the state was estimated at $25.3 billion, with the majority of it resulting from storm winds. Despite the storm’s smaller size, nearly 63,000 homes were destroyed and another 101,000 were significantly damaged. In addition, 82,000 businesses, 59 hospitals and health facilities, 31 schools, and nearly 33,000 acres of farmland were damaged or destroyed. At the height of the storm, nearly 1.4 million people in Florida were without power.

The smaller size of Andrew helped to limit damage from storm surge, and minimized flooding from heavy rainfall. 14″ of rain was reported in Dade County, but heavy rain was sparse across the rest of the storm’s path. Despite being within 30 miles of where the storm made landfall, Miami was spared most of Andrew’s major impacts.

Hurricane Andrew would ultimately go on to make landfall near Morgan City, Louisiana two days after striking Florida. The Category 3 storm hit with 115 mph sustained winds, and rapidly weakened to a tropical storm by that afternoon of August 26. Even so, the system produced widespread flooding from heavy rains, and spawned as many as 14 tornadoes. Damage in Louisiana was estimated at $1.56 billion and 17 people were killed.

By the next day, Andrew weakened further to a tropical depression and soon lost all tropical characteristics when it was swept up by a cold front over the southern Appalachians on August 28, 1992. Remnant moisture from the storm contributed to rain as far north as Upstate New York.

