Man arrested, charged with breaking and entering in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from a business in West Asheville.

Police say officers arrested 47-year-old Shannon Creasman after he committed two business break-ins on the 1400 block of Patton Ave. at around 2 a.m. on August 23.

Officers responded to the business alarm at one of the break-ins and were able to work closely with the owner to identify the suspect. They found stolen items with the suspect, including alcoholic beverages, but these were determined not to be taken from that location.

Officers later determined these stolen items were tied to another break-in, which led to the Creasman receiving the following charges:

Safe cracking (four counts)

Larceny after B&E

Possession of Burglary Tools (two counts)

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $32,000 secured bond.

